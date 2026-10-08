Yemen's Houthis claim they struck Saudi's Riyadh airport with ballistic missile; ops hit

Yemen's Houthis claimed on Thursday morning that they struck Saudi Arabia's main international airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and hit their target “with precision”.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (File Photo/AFP)

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that after the attack, operations at Riyadh's King Khalid Airport were disrupted.

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“By the grace of God, our armed forces have succeeded in targeting King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, which struck its target with precision and caused the disruption of airport operations,” Saree wrote.

Iran-backed Houthi fighters also warned global airlines to not operate flights in Saudi airspace, except for the airspace over the sacred sites of Mecca al-Mukarramah and Medina al-Munawwarah or there will be “consequences”.

“We reiterate our call and warning _for the last time_ to all global airlines regarding the consequences of continuing to operate flights in Saudi airspace, which has become a theater for our military operations, with the exception of the airspace over the sacred areas in Mecca al-Mukarramah and Medina al-Munawwarah,” Saree's post read.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the third time this week Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack at the airport. The group's claim of fresh attack on Saudi comes a day after they said that they launched a series of attacks in in the kingdom, killing three people. It also followed the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government's announcement of a major counter-offensive against the group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the third time this week Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack at the airport. The group's claim of fresh attack on Saudi comes a day after they said that they launched a series of attacks in in the kingdom, killing three people. It also followed the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government's announcement of a major counter-offensive against the group. {{/usCountry}}

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Saudi's King Khalid airport and Abha airport came under fire on Tuesday and Wednesday and suffered damage, following which, the Houthis took responsibility for both the attacks.

A Sudanese man was killed in the attack on Riyadh airport , according to Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation. Five Saudi nationals, two Egyptians and a Pakistani resident were injured.

In the attack on Abha airport, two women were killed - one Moroccan and one Algerian, while 28 people suffered injuries.

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The Houthis, who control much of northwestern Yemen, have been fighting the Yemeni government for territory since the civil war reignited in July.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, AFP)