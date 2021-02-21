Home / World News / Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights
world news

Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights

This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Saudi women celebrate after their horse won the first place during one of the Saudi cup competitions, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Feb.19, 2021. The Saudi Cup carries a total prize purse of $30.5 million and considered the world's richest horse race which attracted some of the world's best male and female jockeys. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)(AP)

Women in Saudi Arabia can trade their abayas for military uniforms on Sunday as the kingdom opens up the armed forces to female recruits.

Saudi Arabian women can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to Arab News. Some additional criteria have been added for female applicants.

This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. The plan was first announced in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saudi women
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP