Saudi-led forces thwart air attack on Riyadh: Saudi state television
The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack towards the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi state television reported, but the Iran-aligned group denied any involvement.
The coalition intercepted and destroyed an "enemy air target", state-run Al Ekhbariyah channel and Saudi-owned Al Hadath said on their Twitter accounts.
A military spokesman for the Houthi group, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, said the movement had not carried out any operations against coalition countries over the past 24 hours.
A hitherto unknown group calling itself Alwiya Alwaad Alhaq, which roughly translates as 'The True Promise Brigades', issued a statement late on Saturday claiming responsibility via messaging platform Telegram. Reuters could not independently confirm its authenticity.
A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition had said it foiled two Houthi attacks using an armed drone launched towards Saudi Arabia and an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea.
The alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa. The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.
The movement was designated by the Trump administration this month as a foreign terrorist organisation. New US President Joe Biden has initiated a review of the designation, which UN officials have warned could push Yemen into a large-scale famine and chill peace efforts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts: Charles Michel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden talks transatlantic ties, Covid-19, climate change with Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No Whatsapp, FB messenger': Terror groups in Pak switch to new messaging apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial could be different from 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccines may work less well on Covid-19 variants, UK's heath minister warns
- Hancock’s warning came as the UK reported it had vaccinated more than 5 million people, including three-quarters of over 80s. Hancock said the government is conducting a vaccine trial on the South African variant to study its response to the inoculation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccinated people may still transmit Covid-19, warns England’s chief medic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US defence secretary reaffirms commitment to defending Senkaku islands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 Chinese miners saved as rescuers race to find remaining 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quakes of 6.9, 5.8 magnitude hit South Shetland Islands, Chile; no major damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK has 77 cases of South African Covid variant, 9 of Brazilian, minister says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African Hindu priests accused of overcharging for Covid victims' funerals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to begin using Covid-19 medications that helped Donald Trump's recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi-led forces thwart air attack on Riyadh: Saudi state television
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox