‘Saving himself with US blood’: Iran tears into Netanyahu, calls him ‘wanted war criminal’

Iran launched a scathing attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a "wanted war criminal" with “Arab, American and Iranian blood on his hands”. Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused Netanyahu of hiding behind the United States while putting American lives and resources at stake amid the West Asia conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

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On Saturday, Araghchi shared a post on X, where he criticised Netanyahu for the handling of the conflict with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

"Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal with Arab, American and Iranian blood on his hands. To escape justice, he has no regard for his own people either. Like a degenerate gambler, he's desperately seeking to save himself with more US blood and treasure. Even US Senators want out," Araghchi posted.

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{{^usCountry}} Araghchi shared an interview of an Israeli general who reportedly alerted Netanyahu on the morning of the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. The discussion was focussed on how the Israeli leadership responded to the unfolding situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Araghchi shared an interview of an Israeli general who reportedly alerted Netanyahu on the morning of the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. The discussion was focussed on how the Israeli leadership responded to the unfolding situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Netanyahu received warnings about a potential war ahead of October 7 attacks

The claims raised in the interview included allegations that Netanyahu had received warnings about a potential war three months in advance, that logs documenting events of October 7 had been altered and that efforts to secure release of hostages could have brought results earlier.

Netanyahu travelling despite International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants

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The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

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In September, the Israeli Prime Minister flew to New York. He crossed the airspace of three countries that were bound by a treaty to arrest him. He then delivered a combative address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). All the while he remained the subject of an ICC arrest warrant.

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Flight-tracking app Flightradar24 showed his plane crossing Greece, Italy and France. All three are parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty that set up the Hague-based ICC and obliges its members to arrest suspects on their territory.

France said that allowing the flight broke no rule. In New York, mayor Zohran Mamdani, who had campaigned on the promise of arresting Netanyahu if he came to the American city, had already conceded he had no power to do so.