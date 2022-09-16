SCO Summit LIVE updates | PM Modi joins global leaders for discussions

SCO summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. The first in-person SCO summit in the historic city will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.

The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions - one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country.

PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi, news agency PTI reported.