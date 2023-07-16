Sea turtle ‘Kale’ gets CT scan done on him in Alabama, images go viral

A sea turtle in Alabama got a CT scan done on him at the Decatur Morgan Hospital. Named Kale, the turtle became the first animal ever to get the scan at the hospital.

Kale, the sea turtle undergoing CT scan(YouTube/ WAAY-TV 31 News)

The sea turtle got caught in the fishing hook by a fisherman in 2019 and suffered an injury to his shell which has made him susceptible to deep infections. Due to the injury, it cannot be released back to the sea now.

As Kale has been suffering from health issue, doctors conducted the scan on him to check how his infection is doing. He has been living at the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur since 2020. The museum has exhibits on zoology, geology, paleontology & nature art.

“The CT scan is the best tool to assess the improvement of Kale’s deep infections of his shell,” said the museum.

“The veterinarians had to hold the turtle to keep it from jumping off the table and keep it relatively still,” one radiologist told WAFF.

“Of course, he’s a sea turtle so I can’t tell him what he’s about to go through, but we do a procedure with him every week so he’s used to coming out of the water, he’s used to being around us,” said live animal manager at the museum, Cassandra Worlund.

"He doesn’t necessarily like that all the time just like anybody wouldn’t want to always go to the doctor,” added Cassandra.

The staff of the Cook Museum are waiting for Kale's return. Kale is an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle.

