e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Seattle to move to dismantle protest zone, says mayor

Seattle to move to dismantle protest zone, says mayor

Officials are working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end after two weeks, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference.

world Updated: Jun 23, 2020 06:49 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Seattle
A person walks past a sign welcoming visitors Monday, June 22, 2020, near an entrance to what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle.
A person walks past a sign welcoming visitors Monday, June 22, 2020, near an entrance to what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. (AP)
         

Seattle’s mayor says the city will move to wind down the “occupied” protest zone following two recent shootings, including one that left a man dead.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Monday that officials are working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end after two weeks.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. The area has drawn President Donald Trump’s scorn.

On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was shot in the arm at the edge of the area known as CHOP, named for the Capitol Hill neighborhood near downtown. It followed a shooting Saturday that left a 19-year-old man dead and another person critically wounded.

Protesters cordoned off the several-block area near a police station after clashes with officers following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Seattle riot squads unleashed tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bangs on large crowds of mostly peaceful protesters, drawing condemnation from many city leaders and a federal court order temporarily banning the use of the weapons on demonstrators.

tags
top news
In marathon talks, India seeks de-escalation, Chinese retreat
In marathon talks, India seeks de-escalation, Chinese retreat
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Trump to sign order to suspend and partly overhaul H-1B visa till year end
Trump to sign order to suspend and partly overhaul H-1B visa till year end
Export of 5 million PPE suits a month on cards
Export of 5 million PPE suits a month on cards
US moves to restrict Chinese media outlets as ‘propaganda’
US moves to restrict Chinese media outlets as ‘propaganda’
Out of work, Delhi govt guest teachers selling fruits to make ends meet
Out of work, Delhi govt guest teachers selling fruits to make ends meet
Man kills wife; flies to Kolkata to shoot mother-in-law, self
Man kills wife; flies to Kolkata to shoot mother-in-law, self
Covid update: South Korea restricts Pakistanis; China dog-meat fest; case on train
Covid update: South Korea restricts Pakistanis; China dog-meat fest; case on train
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In