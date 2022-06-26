Sec 144 in Mumbai till July 10; political leaders’ security strengthened

Amid the escalating tensions between Maharashtra’s ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena and its rebel faction, the Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which disallows movement and unlawful assembly of five or more people, in the city. Police personnel have also been deployed outside the offices and residences of political parties and leaders, an official familiar with the matter said.

The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The prohibitory, orders issued by the city police under CrPC Section 144 in the first week of June ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, will continue to remain in place till July 10, the official said.

“The city police personnel have been asked to remain alert and maintain law and order situation in the city. They have been instructed to coordinate with the local leaders of political parties and get in advance the information related to their programmes, movement and deployment of bandobast during the meetings and political events.”

Officials of the special branch have been asked to monitor the social media platforms and take action against those persons who are found posting objectionable content, messages, videos, police added. “The police personnel have been asked to ensure that the workers of political parties do not take law into hand, indulge in violence or damage public property. The officials have been asked to take stringent action against the violators.”

The police staff has also been asked to ensure that no objectionable banner and hoarding comes up anywhere, the official said.

Mumbai police are already on high alert to avoid any untoward incidents in view of the current political developments, the police official said. Police have deployed adequate security at various important places in the city, he added.