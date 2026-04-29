Second civilian flotilla headed towards Gaza, Netanyahu holds security meet

A second civilian flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians ‌is headed towards Gaza, having departed earlier this month from the Spanish port of Barcelona.

Owing to the rough seas, the flotilla sailed to another port, from where it set sail with more than 60 vessels.(AP)

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The flotilla regrouped off the coast of Sicily, Italy on April 26 (Sunday), and is aiming to try to break the Israeli blockade, according to the tracker on Global Sumud Flotilla.

At least 39 boats had left the Mediterranean port city of Barcelona, Reuters news agency cited a spokesperson for the flotilla as saying, with more vessels joining in with medical aid and other supplies. Owing to the rough seas, the flotilla sailed to another port, from where it set sail with more than 60 vessels, and is now crossing the Mediterranean towards Gaza. A previous flotilla, assembled by the same organisation last year, had been halted by the Israeli military.

Also Read | Israel army says established 'Yellow Line' in Lebanon, as in Gaza

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{{^usCountry}} The Israeli forces had detained Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants who were part of the flotilla. What is the aim of the flotilla? What has Israel said? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Israeli forces had detained Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants who were part of the flotilla. What is the aim of the flotilla? What has Israel said? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Palestinians and international aid organisations have said that supplies reaching Gaza are still insufficient to support all residents, despite a ceasefire in October which had guaranteed increased aid, Reuters reported. Israel, however, denies withholding any supplies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palestinians and international aid organisations have said that supplies reaching Gaza are still insufficient to support all residents, despite a ceasefire in October which had guaranteed increased aid, Reuters reported. Israel, however, denies withholding any supplies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is ​a mission ⁠that aims to open a humanitarian corridor so the aid delivery organisations can arrive,” Saif Abukeshak, a Palestinian activist and member of the flotilla’s organising committee, told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is ​a mission ⁠that aims to open a humanitarian corridor so the aid delivery organisations can arrive,” Saif Abukeshak, a Palestinian activist and member of the flotilla’s organising committee, told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security consultation on the international flotilla, temporarily halting his cross-examination, the Ynet news site reported, according to Times of Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security consultation on the international flotilla, temporarily halting his cross-examination, the Ynet news site reported, according to Times of Israel. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Israeli defense minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on a fundraising campaign tied to “Global Sumud Flotilla – The Second Mission.” Israeli authorities have alleged that the flotilla is being organised by Hamas under the guise of humanitarian aid, i24 news reported.

“In the face of the repeated failure to comply with measures of international justice, the so-called ceasefire, the ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, the aggression in southern Lebanon, the continued closure of land routes, and the persistent denial of humanitarian access to Gaza, mere denunciation of the State of Israel and its allies is no longer sufficient,” the organiser, GSF, said.

GSF further said that apart from the maritime aid, a land convoy would also approach Gaza from North Africa, The Jerusalem Post reported. It said on Instagram that 1,000 people were set to join the land convoy, with the journey expected to take 20-27 days.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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