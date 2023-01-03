Watch: 2 Senegal MPs kick pregnant colleague in parliament, jailed for 6 months

Two Senegal members of parliament were sentence to six months each in prison as both attacked and physically assaulted a female colleague in the nation's parliament as a session was underway last month. In videos widely shared on social media, opposition lawmakers Mamadou Niang and Massata Samb can be seen slapping and kicking legislator Amy Ndiaye.

Even though there was video evidence present of the assault, the two MPs denied the assault as their lawyers argued that they should be considered immune to prosecution owing to them being lawmakers. However, this was rejected by the court and both were sentenced to sex months in prison.

Amy Ndiaye's lawyers were seeking a two-year sentence for the two lawmakers but they were only given six-month sentences. The legislators have also been fined 100,000 CFA francs ($160) and have been ordered to jointly pay five million francs (approximately $8,100) in damages.

Amy Ndiaye's lawyers said that his client was pregnant at the time of the assault and the two lawmakers kicked her belly after which she fainted and was taken to the hospital for treatment amid fears that she would lose the baby.

Amy Ndiaye has been discharged from the hospital but “remains in an extremely difficult situation”, the lawyers informed.

