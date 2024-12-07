'Serious implications': Lord Rami Ranger slams UK committee over CBE revocation

British-Indian businessman Rami Ranger has criticized the UK Forfeiture Committee's decision to strip him of his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), describing it as an unjust ruling. Lord Rami Ranger was recently stripped of his Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Ranger, an outspoken critic of Khalistani separatist movements, has announced plans to pursue legal action, including a judicial review and an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

In a formal statement, Ranger said, "Today I lost my CBE for standing up against Khalistanis who wish to break up India and the BBC for producing a two-part documentary with the help of anti-Prime Minister Modi guests to imply that the PM was involved in the Gujarat riots some 20 years after the riots and for which PM Modi was exonerated by the highest court in India."

Ranger's comments reflect his belief that the Forfeiture Committee's decision undermines British democracy and the rule of law.

He further argued that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent. "The decision of the Forfeiture Committee has serious implications for all upstanding citizens, that they should not speak their mind in case they forfeit their honour for standing up against those who wish to harm us and our country," he added.

The King formally directed that Lord Ranger's CBE be "cancelled and annulled," as published in a notice in the London Gazette.

On Saturday, the *Times of India* reported that both Ranger and Anil Bhanot, an accountant and managing trustee of the Hindu Council UK, had their peerages revoked by King Charles III. Bhanot had his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) revoked.

Ranger criticized the process as unfair and called on his supporters to express their concerns to the Forfeiture Committee, highlighting what he sees as a violation of his right to free speech.

A spokesperson for Ranger also expressed disappointment, emphasizing that Ranger had not committed any crime or broken any law, unlike many others whose honours had been revoked.

"Lord Ranger is devastated that the CBE awarded to him for his services to British business and for promoting community cohesion has been taken away. It is a sad indictment that the honours system, which is designed to empower individuals who go the extra mile and contribute a great deal to the nation, should be used to curtail the basic fundamental rights of free speech and thought process," the spokesperson said.

The Forfeiture Committee reportedly revisited complaints against Ranger, many of which had already been addressed. These included a tweet about a Southall Sikh Gurdwara Trustee, his criticism of a BBC documentary implicating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots, and an online dispute with journalist Poonam Joshi.

The spokesperson also pointed out that complaints from the US-based Sikhs for Justice group, deemed an "unlawful association" by the Indian government, were considered by the Forfeiture Committee. Despite this group's controversial background, the Committee treated the complaints as valid without conducting a transparent or thorough investigation.

Rami Ranger's achievements

Lord Rami Ranger was honored with a CBE in 2016 for his contributions to business and community cohesion. In 2019, he was appointed a peer as part of Theresa May's resignation honors.

Ranger's spokesperson emphasized his significant contributions to the UK, including his company's unprecedented five consecutive Queen's Awards for Enterprise in International Trade. Ranger has helped connect Britain with 130 countries, created numerous British jobs, and made substantial charitable contributions.

Ranger has also been a strong advocate for community cohesion, founding the Pakistan, India & UK Friendship Forum, the Hindu Forum Britain, and chairing the British Sikh Association. He has supported various charities, including Combat Stress, The Prince's Trust, and initiatives for Syrian refugees.

The spokesperson also criticized the lack of transparency in the Forfeiture Committee's process, arguing that the investigation lacked due process and impartiality.

"The absence of the commonly accepted standards of due process and fairness as reflected in the principles of natural justice under common law, including the right to be heard and the requirements for impartiality free from any agenda, need to be the subject of an urgent and comprehensive review," the spokesperson stated.

They accused the Committee of penalizing Ranger for exercising his right to free speech and revisiting resolved complaints. Ranger had already apologized for his remarks, undergone rehabilitative training, and stepped back from social media.

Despite the controversy, Ranger remains committed to his work and legacy. "Lord Ranger will continue to make the significant contribution that he has over the last 30 years and that led to him originally receiving his honours," the spokesperson affirmed. He intends to challenge the decision through all available legal avenues to restore his reputation.

In his statement, Ranger called on his supporters to voice their concerns. "If you think I have been wronged, then please express your feelings to the Forfeiture Committee," he urged, providing the committee's contact information for feedback.