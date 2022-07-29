Several injured in blast at Kabul International Cricket Stadium

An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured.

According to Abdulhaq Omeri, an Afghanistan-based journalist, a blast took off inside the Kabul international cricket ground during the Shepgize cricket tournament in Afghanistan. There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium, the journalist said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the country's local media outlet Tolo News said that Nasib Khan Zadran, the executive officer of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the explosion at the international cricket field in Kabul and said that four people were injured in the incident.

Zadran added that the players and foreign citizens were not harmed.

Media portal quoted Naseeb Khan saying that the explosion took place among cricket fans and he also added that there was no harm to the cricket staff or foreigners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the explosion, a video is going viral on social media where the people are seen in panic and seeking to take shelter at a safe location.

The video taken after the explosion at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is going viral on social media. This explosion happened at the meeting place of cricket fans during the Sixth Match. Not many details were given about this explosion, reported Tolo News.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the moments immediately following the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. More details are not yet available.

The videotape, that is circulating on social networks, shows the minutes after the explosion on the international cricket field in Kabul.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed that the blast occurred in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpagize competition. Security officials have yet to comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}