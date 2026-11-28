Several students are feared wounded or killed after an explosion at a middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar, reports said on Saturday.
Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters, said the explosion occurred at 10 am at a school in the province's Andar Ser area, adding that several students were killed or wounded in the blast.
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Investigative teams from Kunar province, which is located on the border with Pakistan, were at the scene, he said, according to news agency AP.
According to Reuters, Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, the province's director of information and culture, said he could not provide details on the nature of the explosion or whether there were casualties.
The latest explosion incident comes months after a blast near a school complex in Kabul left over 40 children between 9 and 14 years old injured.
Also Read: Hand grenade attack near Kabul school injures around 50 children
In May 2021, just months before the Taliban returned to power following the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan, three explosions struck a school in Kabul, killing dozens of people, all members of the Hazara community.
Most of the victims were young girls leaving their classrooms.{{/usCountry}}
Most of the victims were young girls leaving their classrooms.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Kabul blast: At least 6 killed, many injured after blasts rock school in Afghan capital Kabul: Report
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