At least 4 killed, 14 injured after blasts rock school in Afghan capital Kabul: Report
- Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers".
Three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing several people, according to Afghan security and health officials.
Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.
"Three blasts have taken place ... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people," said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's commander.
The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least four people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year.
The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.
-
Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet takes oath over a week after his election as Pak PM
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, more than a week after he was elected as the prime minister as the country saw over a month of political high drama that finally led to Imran Khan's ouster. Pakistan's president Dr Arif Alvi was reportedly ill. The Pak president, who is said to be close to Imran Khan, had earlier missed Shehbaz Sharif's oath ceremony earlier this month.
-
Pakistan's PML-N accuses Imran Khan of misappropriating ‘310 mn foreign funds’
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan - ousted earlier this month after a dramatic no-trust vote - has since been under the scanner over allegations of financial impropriety, including charges by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) of the 'theft' of over 310 million Pak rupees in domestic and foreign fundsImran Khan'som his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. New PM Shehbaz Sharif's PML(N) has asserted Imran Khan will face a sentence.
-
Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance
Sri Lanka has requested the International Monetary Fund for rapid financial assistance and the global lender could consider it after initial reluctance, an aide to the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. Protests have erupted in the island nation as it battles a devastating financial crisis brought by the effects of COVID-19, mismanaged government finances and rising prices of fuel that have sapped foreign reserves.
-
Seven more elderly die of Covid-19 in Shanghai as China battles raging outbreak
Seven more people have died of Covid-19 in Shanghai, the second consecutive day the city reported deaths, as China's financial hub continues to battle an outbreak that has put its residents under a prolonged lockdown, sparked resentment over supply problems and affected business. The elderly patients were aged between 60 years and 101 years, and all of them suffered from underlying medical conditions. The Covid-19 death toll in China now stands at 4,648.
-
In crisis-hit Sri Lanka petrol prices surge, to cost LKR 338 per litre
Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has raised the price of 92 octane petrol to LKR 338 per litre - an increase of LKR 84. CPC's new price now matches the per litre price of Lankan Indian oil company (LIOC). This is CPC's second price hike in a month, while LIOC's yesterday was the fifth in six months. The fuel price hikes come as public agitation against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered its eleventh day Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics