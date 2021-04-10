Home / World News / Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle
world news

Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle

In Panama City Beach, Florida, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post .
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 11:12 PM IST
There were no immediate reports of injuries.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, destroying buildings in the Florida Panhandle and dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.

In Panama City Beach, Florida, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post . A resident's photo posted by The Panama City News Herald shows the store's roof and walls ripped away, but its counters, shelves and the merchandise they held appear untouched. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The town is in Bay County, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

In Pensacola, Florida, the roof of a downtown brewery was ripped off by the storm, local news reports show. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if that was caused by a tornado.

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
florida
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP