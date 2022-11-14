Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Shanghai Disney remains closed due to China's Covid measures

Shanghai Disney remains closed due to China's Covid measures

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 04:37 PM IST

Covid In China: The resort said it continues to be closed due to COVID-19 measures and a date of reopening will be confirmed at a later time.

Covid In China: A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident for nucleic acid testing.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The Shanghai Disney Resort does not have a confirmed date yet to resume operations, the company said in a statement on its website Monday.

The resort said it continues to be closed due to COVID-19 measures and a date of reopening will be confirmed at a later time.

