Shanghai Disneyland theme park to reopen as China eases curbs

Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to visitors on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.

The statement was made after China announced further easing of its COVID-19 control measures.

The theme part was closed on Nov. 29 to comply with COVID prevention measures.

