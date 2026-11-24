CHINA IS NO stranger to purges of senior officials, but few have been so high-profile or so sudden. On Tuesday evening Chinese state-run media published a brief notice saying that Chen Jining, the Communist Party secretary of Shanghai, was under investigation for “suspected serious violations of discipline and laws”. This is usually a euphemism for corruption, and typically leads to dismissal from the party and a prison term. Mr Chen is the latest senior official to fall as Xi Jinping,

FILE PHOTO: SHANGHAI, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Chen Jining,party secretary of Shanghai, waits ahead of his Bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on January 31, 2026 in Shanghai, China. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)

Deep Dive Why is Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining under investigation? Chinese state media cited suspected serious violations of discipline and laws, wording that typically refers to corruption. The article notes that the real offence in senior-level purges may be disloyalty, but does not establish the reason in Chen’s case. How could Chen Jining’s removal affect foreign companies in Shanghai? Chen had helped rebuild trust with multinationals after the Covid-19 lockdowns, and foreign firms had been working closely with his team. His removal may therefore worry companies about their relationships with the local government. Why is Xi Jinping purging Politburo members ahead of China’s party congress? The articles say Xi is reshaping his top team ahead of next year’s congress, while the precise reasons behind individual removals remain unclear. Chen would be the fourth member of the current Politburo to fall since it was elected in 2022.

Formula One, the sports-racing business, returned to Shanghai for races in 2024 after a five-year pause—a move associated with Mr Chen and his team, which hosted a dinner with foreign executives around the time of the races. He also oversaw an attempt to rejuvenate the local economy through an ambitious retail-sector plan, which encouraged a multi-storey shopping pavilion run by LVMH, a French luxury group, designed to look like a cruise ship. The pavilion, known as “The Louis”, features prominently in local-government presentations on the economy.

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A high-ranking official’s demise is often preceded by their disappearance from public view for several months. But Mr Chen was holding official meetings with companies until just last week (though records of them are already disappearing from Chinese social-media platforms). Earlier in November he gathered officials in Shanghai together to warn them about, of all things, corruption.

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Mr Xi has been purging his Politburo at an impressive rate. Those removed are always accused of corruption, but their real offence may have been disloyalty. Mr Chen would be the fourth member of the current Politburo to fall since it was elected in 2022 with 24 members. The others are Ma Xingrui, another former engineer, and two senior generals, Zhang Youxia and He Weidong. Mr Xi once focused his purges on those with ties to his former rivals. But they are long gone. Mr Chen, like most of the others to fall in recent years, owed his career to Mr Xi.

Mr Chen had been tipped to be promoted by Mr Xi to the new Politburo Standing Committee, a group, currently seven-strong, at the apex of power in China. His downfall is a reminder that Chinese elite politics remains a black box and that the remaining members of the Politburo had best stay on their toes.