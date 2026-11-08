Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali greetings: ‘Hindus a valued part of Pakistan’s national fabric'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali, calling for interfaith harmony and tolerance.

Pakistan PM Sharif said Diwali carried a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence. (File Photo/AFP)

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He also said that the Hindu community in Pakistan are a “valued and integral” part of the national fabric.

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Deep Dive What did Shehbaz Sharif say about Pakistan’s Hindu community in his Diwali message? He called the Hindu community a “valued and integral” part of Pakistan’s national fabric and praised its contributions to the country’s social, cultural and economic development. Why did Shehbaz Sharif describe Diwali as a message of peaceful coexistence? He described the festival as celebrating light’s triumph over hatred and despair, and said its belief in a hopeful future carried a message of peaceful coexistence. What did Pakistan’s first lady say in her Diwali message? Asifa Bhutto Zardari said Hindu heritage was inseparable from Sindh’s identity and Pakistan’s national life. She urged people to share Diwali’s joy through kindness, friendship and care for one another.

"On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan," a message shared by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X read.

Describing Diwali as a celebration of light's triumph over the darkness of hatred and despair, Sharif said the festival carried a profound message of peaceful coexistence.

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{{^usCountry}} "The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan PM continued, "The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric. Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation."

"The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity," Sharif said in the message.

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He said that the government was committed to protecting the rights and religious freedoms of the citizens "irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity."

"Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation," he added.

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Pakistan's first lady extends Diwali wishes

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Asifa Bhutto Zardari, the first lady of Pakistan, also extended Diwali greetings.

In a message shared on X by the Office of the President of Pakistan, Zardari noted that the festival held a special place in her heart.

"As a daughter of Sindh, this festival holds a special place in my heart. Sindh’s spirit of love, hospitality and respect for different faiths is part of my own heritage. Across generations, our Hindu brothers and sisters have helped shape its culture, sustain its communities and enrich its shared traditions. Their heritage is an inseparable part of Sindh’s identity and of Pakistan’s national life," she noted.

"My mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, believed in a Pakistan that belonged equally to all its people. Her commitment to equality continues to guide me. I want every child, especially every girl, to grow up knowing that her faith is respected, her dreams matter and her future holds promise," Zardari added in the message.

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She also urged people to share the joy of Diwali with those facing hardships and added, "May we carry the warmth of Diwali into our daily lives through kindness, friendship and care for one another."