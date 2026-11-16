Sheikh Hasina firm on Bangladesh return in December even ‘if death is the price’

Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death following the collapse of her government in 2024, said on Monday that she plans to return to the country in December, even “if death is the price” she has to pay.

Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led uprising brought her 15-year rule to an end and has been living in self-exile in India. (REUTERS/File Photo)

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Hasina fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led uprising brought her 15-year rule to an end and has been living in self-exile in India since then. Last year, a Bangladeshi court sentenced her to death in absentia after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on protesters.

‘Fully aware of the risks’: Hasina on returning to Bangladesh

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In an interview with news agency AFP, Hasina said, “I am fully aware of the risks I face if I return. But I have made my decision, and no threat of death will keep me away from my own country.”

Her statement comes days after Bangladesh said that she could face execution if she returned. The country also said she had no further legal options after failing to appeal against her conviction within the given deadline. The 79-year-old has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the trial.

Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh seeking her extradition

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{{^usCountry}} Bangladesh has asked India to extradite Hasina, with New Delhi saying that the request is under legal review. Hasina described Dhaka's position as "contradictory". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bangladesh has asked India to extradite Hasina, with New Delhi saying that the request is under legal review. Hasina described Dhaka's position as "contradictory". {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “For months, they have demanded my return. Yet now that I am taking practical steps to come home, they appear to be more interested in threatening me... than actually allowing it to happen," she said.

"Frankly, I find these contradictory statements from the Bangladeshi authorities rather revealing,” Hasina added.

She said she would not seek India's help to arrange her return. "Why would I ask another country to extradite me, when I have already decided to return voluntarily?" she said.

"Extradition is a matter between two sovereign states. India will make its own decisions according to its laws, policies and national interests," she added.

‘If death is the price’

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Hasina said her lawyers had approached Bangladesh's high commission in New Delhi to apply for a passport and national identity card on her behalf. "I am already making preparations to return to Bangladesh in December," she said.

“I do not wish to die. I want to live and continue serving my country. But if death is the price I must pay for returning home, I am prepared to face it,” she told the news agency.

India on Sheikh Hasina’s return

India had earlier declined to comment directly on Hasina's request for a passport through the Bangladesh mission to help her return. The ministry of external affairs only said that she would need a “travel document” for the journey. Notably, Bangladeshi authorities revoked the former prime minister's passport after she left the country for India.

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On Friday, India said it was willing to discuss all bilateral matters with Bangladesh. New Delhi also rejected claims that a proposed discussion on consular issues had been cancelled because Hasina had approached Bangladeshi authorities for a passport to help her return.

“India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing in response to questions about reports of the proposed consular dialogue being cancelled.

“India remains ready to discuss all bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level,” Jaiswal said. “The consular dialogue will be held at a mutually convenient date.”

On Tuesday, Jaiswal was asked about Bangladesh's demand for Hasina's extradition. He repeated India's position that this is “a legal matter, and it will be dealt with accordingly”.

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Analysts, according to the AFP report, believe Hasina's pledge to return could be an effort to stay politically relevant, maintain the support of her followers and keep her party alive. The party once held a dominant position in Bangladesh, but its activities are now banned. She may also believe that the government would face difficulties carrying out the death sentence against the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With inputs from agencies