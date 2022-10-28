Shein trolled for model posing with water container to show plus-size tights

A Twitter user's post about a model from the women's clothing brand Shein posing with a water dispenser inside her plus-size tights has grabbed quite an attention on the internet. The user criticised the company's representation of the extra-sized tights by posting a screenshot of the product from the Shein app.

A model was seen holding a water can with a capacity of 10 litres in the photo posted by the user, indicating that the tights are truly stretchable. The user then questioned as to why the same thing could not be depicted with a plus-sized model instead of inserting a water can into the tights of this model.

Her tweet read as “ SHEIN y’all couldn’t find y’all a plus size model??????? Wtf is THIS?”

There have been numerous reactions to the post, with over 3.5 lakh likes and around 31,000 retweets.

Some users commented in support of the post, while others stated that it is up to the company to decide how to display their product. Other sarcastic comments were made, such as if they had to carry this water dispenser while in this company's tights.

Some comments read as “damn shame!” Another user in a funny way said, “Oh nice I have been looking for a pair of tights where I can hide my 5 gallon water bottle of vodka for the movie theater. Just in time for the holidays too.”

In a very serious comment, one of the users said “this is prove that no matter what you do, people will judge you. I’m sure that some people would still criticize them if they used plus sized models. You guys always have something to say. So, Why should they care what you think about their concept. Just mind your business”.

A user compared Asian model sizes to Western sizes, saying, “Unfortunately, that's already their idea of a plus-size model coz it's China. It's because Asian sizes typically run smaller than western sizes. They can provide larger sizes, though, but I've never seen BBW Asian models."