Japan church blamed by Shinzo Abe's killer confirms mother is member: Report

Japan's Unification Church has denied any link to Tetsuya Yamagami - who assassinated ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe last week believing he promoted the group that defrauded his mother - but admitted Yamagami's mother is a member. Neither Tetsuya nor Abe are members, Tomihiro Tanaka, the president of the Japanese branch of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, told reporters in Tokyo.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, fired two bullets from a homemade shotgun at Abe on Friday, while the two-time former PM was making an election speech.

Abe slipped into a cardiac arrest while being rushed to hospital and died hours later after massive blood loss from his injuries.

Yamagami was tackled by stunned security guards; Japanese media reports said he made no attempt to get away.

Police sources later told the Kyodo News agency Yamagami declared he wanted to attack the leader of the group that he claimed had left his mother bankrupt.

It is unclear if the Unification Church is that group and Tanaka refused to provide details of any donations Yamagami's mother may have made.

He said people did make sizeable donations but stressed that none, including any the suspect's mother made, were forced.

Tanaka also said Yamagami's mother joined the church in the late 1990s but had only recently become a regular visitor - about once a month.

"... amount of donations is up to each individual. We are grateful to those who give large donations, but nothing is required."

Reuters said it was unable to contact Yamagami's mother for details of any donation, if any, or to check is she belongs to any other religious organisations.

Japanese reports indicate Yamagami's mother filed for bankruptcy in 2002.

Tanaka also said Abe may have spoken at events hosted by affiliated groups.

Yamagami is in prosecutors' custody and not available for comment.

On Abe's death, Tanaka said: "This is something that should never have happened, and I feel a deep outrage. My heart aches that Japan has lost a loved and respected leader."

The Unification Church was founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon, a self-declared messiah and strident anti-communist. It gained global attention for mass weddings - thousands of couples are married at a time.

