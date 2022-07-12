Japan church blamed by Shinzo Abe's killer confirms mother is member: Report
Japan's Unification Church has denied any link to Tetsuya Yamagami - who assassinated ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe last week believing he promoted the group that defrauded his mother - but admitted Yamagami's mother is a member. Neither Tetsuya nor Abe are members, Tomihiro Tanaka, the president of the Japanese branch of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, told reporters in Tokyo.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, fired two bullets from a homemade shotgun at Abe on Friday, while the two-time former PM was making an election speech.
Abe slipped into a cardiac arrest while being rushed to hospital and died hours later after massive blood loss from his injuries.
Yamagami was tackled by stunned security guards; Japanese media reports said he made no attempt to get away.
Police sources later told the Kyodo News agency Yamagami declared he wanted to attack the leader of the group that he claimed had left his mother bankrupt.
READ | Yamagami killed Shinzo Abe, but wanted to attack someone else
It is unclear if the Unification Church is that group and Tanaka refused to provide details of any donations Yamagami's mother may have made.
He said people did make sizeable donations but stressed that none, including any the suspect's mother made, were forced.
READ | 'Undeniable flaws' in ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's security: Police
Tanaka also said Yamagami's mother joined the church in the late 1990s but had only recently become a regular visitor - about once a month.
"... amount of donations is up to each individual. We are grateful to those who give large donations, but nothing is required."
READ | Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, longest-serving PM
Reuters said it was unable to contact Yamagami's mother for details of any donation, if any, or to check is she belongs to any other religious organisations.
Japanese reports indicate Yamagami's mother filed for bankruptcy in 2002.
Tanaka also said Abe may have spoken at events hosted by affiliated groups.
Yamagami is in prosecutors' custody and not available for comment.
On Abe's death, Tanaka said: "This is something that should never have happened, and I feel a deep outrage. My heart aches that Japan has lost a loved and respected leader."
The Unification Church was founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon, a self-declared messiah and strident anti-communist. It gained global attention for mass weddings - thousands of couples are married at a time.
With input from AFP, Reuters
-
SpaceX booster rocket engulfed in huge fireball during test launch | Video
A prototype of a booster rocket by Elon Musk's SpaceX went up in flames in the United States during ground-test firing on Monday in Boca Chica, Texas, in what is being viewed as a setback for Musk's aim of launching the next-generation Starship spacecraft to orbit this year. The explosion of Booster 7 – a prototype of Super Heavy for SpaceX's next-gen Starship deep-space transportation system – was severe and unexpected.
-
Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier
With prayers, flowers and flags draped in black ribbons, Japan on Tuesday said farewell to Shinzo Abe, a polarising figure who dominated politics as the country's longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week. Crowds packed pavements lined with a heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Abe, who died at age 67, departed from a central Tokyo temple on a procession through the city. Others clapped, cheered or waved.
-
Pakistani reporter slaps boy for allegedly heckling her. Video viral
A video of a Pakistani reporter slapping a young boy for allegedly heckling her as she gives a piece to the camera has now gone viral on social media. In the video, which now has over 3.8 lakh views on Twitter, the journalist can be seen reporting on the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan. The incident, however, has left Twitter divided. Those slamming the action of the reporter tweeted, “violence is not the answer.”
-
On LinkedIn, woman adds 'sex work' as professional experience, explains why
The post by the woman named Arielle Egozi, who has over 9,000 followers on LinkedIn, amassed over 8,000 reactions and more than 1500 comments on the professional networking platform. Some of the people who commented had congratulated her for finding a job that she found empowering and paid her well.
-
Indo-Pacific: Experts say Canada must deepen strategic ties with India
Canada should deepen strategic ties with India, as it otherwise risk being excluded from the democratic alignment that has emerged in the Indo-Pacific region, experts in the bilateral space have stressed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics