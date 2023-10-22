"Shocked and saddened" by death of Detroit Synagogue president: US Congressman Shri Thanedar

Washington, DC [US], October 22 (ANI): Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said that he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Detroit synagogue board president Samantha Woll. He recalled meeting Samantha Woll at the reopening of the Detroit Synagogue. HT Image

Taking to X on Sunday, Shri Thanedar stated, "So shocked and saddened by this. I was with Sam at the reopening of the Detroit Synagogue just a few weeks back. Praying for her loved ones. My condolences."

Thanedar's statement comes after Samantha Woll was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside her home on Saturday morning, CNN reported, citing police officials.

The synagogue shared the news in a Facebook post, stating that Woll was the president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Downtown Detroit.

In a post shared on Facebook, Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue stated, "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President. At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available. May her memory be a blessing."Police officers were called on Saturday and informed about a person lying on the ground unresponsive, CNN reported citing the Detroit Police Department. It further said that police after reaching at the site found a "trail of blood" which led them to Woll's home.

Woll was declared dead on the scene, police said. The police believes that the crime took place inside her home, CNN reported. The police have not found the motive behind the killing yet, adding that the case had been assigned to its homicide unit for investigation, according to the report.

The FBI in Detroit stated it would assist the local police in investigating the crime. "The FBI is aware of the incident, and we will assist the Detroit Police Department as requested," CNN quoted the FBI as saying in a statement.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Woll's death "has left a huge hole in the Detroit community." In a statement, Duggan said in a statement that a few weeks ago he and Woll were celebrating the newly renovated synagogue together.

"It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm," CNN quoted Duggan as saying."This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death," he added.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also expressed her grief and shared condolences in a post on Facebook, stating, "Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state, and country."

US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said she is heartbroken to know about the death of Samantha Woll. In a series of posts shared on X, Slotkin stated, "I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news. Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term."

She further stated, "She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents. Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness.

Slotkin said that her heart aches that they have lost someone who was "so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act."

In a post shared on X, Slotkin stated, "My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I'll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community." (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON