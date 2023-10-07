Shocking video shows Hamas rockets targeting Israeli cities

At least 22 people have died and over 200 have been injured in a “surprise attack” by Palestine's Hamas group on Israel on Saturday morning. Hamas jolted southern and central Israel with around 5,000 rockets from Gaza as a part of operation “Al Aqsa Storm”.

A member of the Israeli security forces stands near burning cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. (AFP)

A video shared by news agency Reuters showed rocket baragges being launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip. In the shocking video, several rockets can be seen barreling into Israeli towns at once.

Across the sky, rockets can be seen increasing in numbers and coming from several directions. Rockets can be heard zooming through the air and pouding the grounds.

Hamas' military wing Al Qassam Brigades' leader Mohammed Deif,in a recorded video, called for Palestinians from east Jerusalem and northern Israel to join the Hamas forces and “expel the occupiers and demolish the walls”.

Dief said, “Today the people are regaining their revolution.”

Revealing that Hamas fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel, Dief added, “We must set the earth on fire under the feet of the occupiers.”

Israel's attack on Palestine fighter groups

Laying an attack on Palestinian groups who infiltrated the country, Israeli forces have been engaged in gun fights with Hamas fighters in at least seven locations in southern Israel near the Gaza border. These areas are — Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen and Be’eri towns, and the Re’im military base, Times of Israel reported.

Israel Defense Forces have said that dozens of fighter jets were carrying out strikes in several places linked to Hamas fighter groups.

Israeli Air Force said on X, formerly Twitter, “Dozens of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force are now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in several locations, more details to follow.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are at war and we will win.”

