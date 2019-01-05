 Shooting at California bowling alley, multiple victims feared
Shooting at California bowling alley, multiple victims feared

Police are responding to a shooting early on Saturday morning with multiple victims at a bowling alley in Torrance, California. The Torrance Police Department says in a tweet there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down” at Gable House Bowl.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2019 14:50 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Police are urging people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley. Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade. (AP)

Police are urging people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley. Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade. Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Los Angeles.

