US: Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds 7



Updated on Aug 01, 2022 04:18 AM IST
All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.
Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 am near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

