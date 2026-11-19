Short-seller and business news outlet Hunterbrook alleged in a report on Thursday that chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could be linked to the same network of companies that have been implicated in its rival Nvidia's controversial business in China.

The logo of semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is displayed over a booth at the Web Summit digital trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 12. (REUTERS)

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Hunterbrook claimed AMD may be financing companies that buy its chips, i.e. executing same circular deals that Nvidia was accused of. After the publication of the report, the share price of Nvidia fell by over 7% on the NASDAQ.

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Nvidia has come under scrutiny over its former CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. US intelligence believes that Alice Huang allegedly transferred billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia chips to China through her former company, Megaspeed International. Several US firms, including Super Micro, Canton Fitzgerald, and other Nvidia partners, were implicated in the probe.

Hunterbrook alleges that AMD is doing business with companies blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce. It includes California-based server maker Aivres, previously identified by New York Times and the Wall Street Journal as a node in Nvidia's China business. It alleged that AMD shares the same business relationship with Aivres.

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The report also flagged AMD's relationship with server maker IEIT System, which the US Department of Commerce blacklisted in March 2025 for contributing to China's supercomputer project. Hunterbrook alleged that IEIT continued to receive the AMD firmware that allowed them to run AMD chips in their operations, despite the blacklisting.

The report claimed that AMD chips were used by three companies linked to IEIT System, including California-based Aivres. The other two firms are Maginfra in China and Kaytus in Singapore.

Nvidia vs AMD rivalry

AMD and Nvidia have been longstanding rivals in the American chip-making business. Both were poised as nearly equal until the Artificial Intelligence boom. Nvidia, with its CUDA platform, provided a technological edge that allowed the company to move ahead of AMD significantly.

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CUDA is a software platform on Nvidia chips that allows developers to run parallel computing on Nvidia GPUs. AMD developed alternative the ROCm systems for its chips in 2016, which enabled a similar function. But CUDA being in Nvidia chips since 2006, meant that Nvidia already had an established system to be the backbone of the AI boom.

As of 2026, JPMorgan's analysis of the market share of the future frontier-AI-lab business estimates Nvidia's market share at 39%, more than double that of AMD's at 15%.

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AMD, nonetheless, has emerged as a strong competitor to Nvidia trying to poise itself as the frontrunner alternative.