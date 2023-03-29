Should Xi Jinping visit Ukraine? Kremlin says not Russia's place to…
Reuters |
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was not up to Russia to advise Chinese President Xi Jinping on whether he should visit Ukraine or not.
Read more: Former Ukraine general predicts Russia may launch major attack in…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics