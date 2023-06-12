Home / World News / Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian PM, dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian PM, dies at 86

ByMallika Soni
Jun 12, 2023 02:34 PM IST

He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italian media reports.

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian PM who bounced back from sex scandals and corruption allegations, dies at 86, news agency AFP reported quoting Italian media. He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan after he was admitted on Friday for what aides said were pre-planned tests related to his leukemia just three weeks after he was discharged following a six-week stay at the hospital.

Former Italian PM and leader of the right-wing party Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi.(AFP)
Former Italian PM and leader of the right-wing party Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi.(AFP)

Read more: Strong and symbiotic links between Taliban and al-Qaeda: UN report

Doctors had then revealed that he had a rare type of blood cancer. But the former Italian premier suffered ill health for years- heart surgery in 2016 to a 2020 hospitalisation for coronavirus.

Silvio Berlusconi's death leaves a "huge void" because he was a great man, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Twitter, adding, “I loved him very much. Farewell Silvio.”

Silvio Berlusconi remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior partner in Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government. He became the prime minister of Italy three times between 1994 and 2011, for a total of nine years.

He is survived by his 33-year-old girlfriend Marta Fascina, two ex-wives and five children.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out