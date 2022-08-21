Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Singapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific

Published on Aug 21, 2022 05:59 PM IST

Worsening U.S.-China relations are making it "almost impossible" to work together on pressing global issues like climate change, pandemics, and nuclear proliferation, Lee Hsien Loong said.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said tensions between the United States and China and the Russia-Ukraine war affects security in the Asia-Pacific.

"We can expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific," he said, adding that Singapore would try its best to avoid being caught up in the "major power rivalry" .

Worsening U.S.-China relations are making it "almost impossible" to work together on pressing global issues like climate change, pandemics, and nuclear proliferation, he said, speaking at the city-state's national day rally.

