Singapore relaxes Covid travel curbs, mask rules further
Published on Feb 09, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Covid In Singapore: The public will also not be required to wear masks on public transport, the health ministry said in a statement.
Reuters
Singapore will no longer require travellers who are not fully vaccinated to show COVID-19 test results or purchase coronavirus travel insurance from Feb 13, the government's virus task force said on Thursday.
The public will also not be required to wear masks on public transport, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that masks were still mandatory in healthcare settings, where there is interaction with patients and in indoor patient-facing areas.
