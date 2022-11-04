Singapore says Covid wave subsiding but ‘cannot be complacent’

Singapore’s recent Covid-19 wave is subsiding, according to the government task force coordinating the city-state’s pandemic response.

The Omicron XBB variant-driven wave, which averaged 8,000 cases a day at its mid-October peak, is now averaging fewer than 4,000 cases daily, according to Ministry of Health data. Singapore’s MOH said 99.7% of those who got Covid over the last four weeks reported mild or no symptoms.

Singapore, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates according to data compiled by Bloomberg, will progressively roll out additional bivalent vaccine booster shots for people age 18-49 years starting from Nov. 7. The process will start with older individuals in the 40 to 49 age group in the initial phase.

“As an international hub, whenever a very transmissible subvariant emerges, we may be one of the first cities in the world to experience it,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post announcing the vaccine booster rollout. “Therefore, we cannot be complacent.”

