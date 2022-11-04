Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Singapore says Covid wave subsiding but ‘cannot be complacent’

Singapore says Covid wave subsiding but ‘cannot be complacent’

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:32 PM IST

Covid In Singapore: The Omicron XBB variant-driven wave, which averaged 8,000 cases a day at its mid-October peak, is now averaging fewer than 4,000 cases daily.

Covid In Singapore: Singapore said that the Covid wave is subsiding. (File)
Bloomberg |

Singapore’s recent Covid-19 wave is subsiding, according to the government task force coordinating the city-state’s pandemic response.

The Omicron XBB variant-driven wave, which averaged 8,000 cases a day at its mid-October peak, is now averaging fewer than 4,000 cases daily, according to Ministry of Health data. Singapore’s MOH said 99.7% of those who got Covid over the last four weeks reported mild or no symptoms.

Read more: Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

Singapore, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates according to data compiled by Bloomberg, will progressively roll out additional bivalent vaccine booster shots for people age 18-49 years starting from Nov. 7. The process will start with older individuals in the 40 to 49 age group in the initial phase.

“As an international hub, whenever a very transmissible subvariant emerges, we may be one of the first cities in the world to experience it,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post announcing the vaccine booster rollout. “Therefore, we cannot be complacent.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
singapore coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP