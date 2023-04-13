Singapore witnesses new Covid wave: ‘Cases are mostly mild’

Singapore is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections as the city-state transitions to living with an endemic virus.

Singapore Covid Cases: Tourists walk along rows of shops in Chinatown in Singapore.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of weekly infections so far this year peaked in the final week of March at over 28,000 cases, data from the Ministry of Health showed. That’s almost double the previous week’s figure of 14,467.

Read more: Elon Musk slams BBC journalist on Twitter hate speech: ‘You don’t know what…'

The current wave is driven by a mix of XBB subvariants and the cases are mostly mild, CNA reported Wednesday, citing the health ministry. Singapore continues to expect new Covid infection waves from time to time, similar to other endemic respiratory diseases such as influenza, the broadcaster said.

Singapore dropped most mask mandates in February, citing significantly reduced threats from the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON