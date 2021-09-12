Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Six dead from suffocation in north China factory

The accident took place around 3 am when a worker at a factory in Xushui District fainted while checking the water pump in a scum pool.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:13 AM IST
A probe is being conducted into the cause of the accident. (Representational image)

As many as six people died of suffocation at a factory in the city of Baoding, in China's Hebei Province, local media reported on Saturday.

The accident took place around 3 am when a worker at a factory in Xushui District fainted while checking the water pump in a scum pool, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

According to the Chinese news agency, several others fainted while attempting to rescue the first person.

Later, rescue operations were conducted, during which six people were found dead.

A probe is being conducted into the cause of the accident.

