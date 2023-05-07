Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger quits after ministers' resignations

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Sunday he had asked the president to relieve him of his duties, after ministers' resignations weakened his cabinet which is serving in a caretaker capacity before elections in September.

Eduard Heger. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova, who has the power to appoint a new prime minister, later on Sunday.