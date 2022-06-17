Slumdog Millionaire author, noted diplomat awarded honorary degree in Canada

Celebrated author and retired diplomat Vikas Swarup was honoured with an honorary doctor of letters by the University of Guelph in the province of Ontario at a ceremony Thursday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swarup was present for the event which was part of the University’s College of Arts’ convocation ceremony. In a tweet after the recognition, Swarup described it as an “exceptional honour”.

Swarup was recognised not just for his literary output, but also for his work as a diplomat. He was high-profile spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs before arriving in Canada in 2017 as the country’s High Commissioner to Ottawa. He remained in the post till 2019 before returning to New Delhi. He retired last year.

But Swarup is better known globally for his novel Q&A, which was turned into the film, Slumdog Millionaire. As a release from the University noted, published in 2005, and written in two months while he was posted in London earlier, his “first novel won several international awards and was short-listed for the Best First Book by the Commonwealth Writer’s Prize. It has since been published in more than 40 languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The on-screen version of Q&A, Slumdog Millionaire, won a total of eight Oscars, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.” Swarup was also present at the Academy Awards that year in Los Angeles.

He is also the author of two other novels, Six Suspects, published in 2008 and The Accidental Apprentice, which was published five years later.

“Each volume focuses on India’s multiple realities, highlighting the struggles, hopes and successes of everyday people in the country,” the release stated.

Swarup, who was born in 1961 in Allahabad, also has a connection to the University, as the released said he was a “strong supporter” of its Canada India Centre for Learning and Engagement or CIRCLE, as well as connected to the Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON