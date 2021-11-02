Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Small island nations at biggest threat from climate change, India doing its bit: PM Modi in Glasgow
world news

Small island nations at biggest threat from climate change, India doing its bit: PM Modi in Glasgow

Modi said the launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative gave new hope, confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries in the world.
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the event in Glasgow.(ANI)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 03:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said small island developing states faced the biggest threat from climate change and the launch of an initiative, titled Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS), gave new hope, confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries in the world.

The initiative was jointly launched by Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also read | PM Modi’s climate action commitments leave room for India's economic growth

The Prime Minister said, “Small island developing states were most threatened with climate change. For them, it is a matter of life and death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become a devastation for them. It is not only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy.”

RELATED STORIES

Stating that the past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by effects of climate change, Modi said be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources, it was a huge threat for all.

The PM further said India made special arrangements for Pacific Islands and CARICOM (Caribbean Community) countries in anticipation of the threats coming from climate change.

“We trained their citizens in solar technologies and made continuous contributions for development. India's space agency ISRO will build a special data window for SIDS (small island developing states). With this, SIDS will continue to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring etc. through satellite,” he added.

Koo App
मोदीजी ने ग्लासगो में जलवायु परिवर्तन के संदर्भ में भारत का अभिनव पक्ष सामने रखा है। पूर्व में कभी इस विषय पर ऐसी प्रतिबद्धता अग्रणी के रूप में नहीं प्रस्तुत हुई। यह विश्व के लिए ‘नया भारत’ है। मोदीजी ने वैश्विक पर्यावरण को सुरक्षित और संवर्धित करने के पांच मंत्र दिए हैं। यह भारत द्वारा जलवायु परिवर्तन के दुष्परिणामों से निपटने के यज्ञ का “पंचामृत” है। #COP26 - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) 2 Nov 2021

On Monday, Modi delivered the national statement at the United Nations’ COP26 world leaders summit where he set India's net zero carbon emission target by 2070.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi climate change
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Loud explosion, gunfire heard near Kabul military hospital

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030

‘We can meet anywhere’: UN food agency official on Musk's 'offer' to sell Tesla

Lawmaker to introduce bill to make Diwali federal holiday in US
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP