Solar eclipse 2021 to occur on June 10: Timing, how to watch 'Ring of Fire'

The first solar eclipse of the year will take place on June 10. During the eclipse, the Moon will move between the Sun and the Earth, and with the three celestial bodies exactly in line with each other the Sun's light will be blocked from reaching the Earth.

This eclipse is going to appear as a 'ring of fire'. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), in solar eclipses the Moon isn't close enough to Earth to entirely block the view of the Sun from the planet, leaving a ring of sunlight around the moon.

The solar eclipse, also called Surya Grahan in India, will not be visible in the entire country. While only some parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will witness it, people in other regions can see the eclipse via a live webcam. To watch this rare phenomenon, people are advised to use protective solar eclipse-viewing glasses. The website timeanddate.com has published the live stream link which people can tune in to on June 10 to watch the eclipse.

Parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia will be able to witness the eclipse, according to Nasa. Cities like New York, Washington DC, London, and Toronto will see a partial eclipse. New York will witness more than 70% coverage of the Sun.

Last month, too, a celestial event in the form of a super blood moon was witnessed. After the upcoming eclipse on June 10, people will get to see the second solar eclipse of the year on December 4. This will also not be visible in India. People from South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, parts of the Indian Ocean and Antarctica will get to see the last solar eclipse of 2021.