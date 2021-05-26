Home / World News / Solar eclipse to occur on June 10, some regions to witness 'ring eclipse'
Solar eclipse to occur on June 10, some regions to witness 'ring eclipse'

The upcoming lunar eclipse is getting a lot of attention since it is dubbed as 'ring eclipse', a phenomenon when the Sun appears as a very bright ring surrounding the dark disk of the Moon.
An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is farthest from Earth and does not block the entire view of the Sun.(Unsplash)

After witnessing a super blood moon during the lunar eclipse on Wednesday, the world is ready for the solar eclipse on June 10. It will be an annular eclipse in many parts of the world, with the Sun and Moon being exactly in line with the Earth. The upcoming solar eclipse is getting a lot of attention since it is dubbed as 'ring eclipse', a phenomenon when the Sun appears as a very bright ring surrounding the dark disk of the Moon.

A total solar eclipse also requires the Moon and the Sun to be in the direct line of the Earth. However, it is visible from a small area since people who see the total eclipse are in the centre of the Moon's shadow when it hits Earth.

An annular eclipse differs from a total eclipse based on the distance of the Moon from the Earth. It occurs when the Moon is farthest from Earth, which makes it look smaller than usual and does not block the entire view of the Sun.

Also Read | Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

Much of Europe, Asia and North America, Atlantic, Arctic regions will witness at least a partial eclipse. While the eclipse will not be visible from India, except in some parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, people can see the eclipse via a live webcam.

Some parts of Canada, Russia, and Greenland will witness an annular eclipse. Major global cities like New York, Washington DC, London, and Toronto, will see a partial eclipse, with New York to witness more than 70 per cent coverage of the Sun.

Unlike lunar eclipses, solar eclipses last only a few minutes and eclipse enthusiasts should never look directly at the Sun. They are advised to use proper safety equipment to look at any type of solar eclipse.

