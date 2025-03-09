Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Some 200 detained after Istanbul Women's Day march: organisers

AFP |
Mar 09, 2025 02:44 AM IST

Some 200 detained after Istanbul Women's Day march: organisers

Police detained some 200 demonstrators in Istanbul late on Saturday after more than 3,000 women marched peacefully through the city centre under tight security to mark International Women's Day, organisers said.

Some 200 detained after Istanbul Women's Day march: organisers
Some 200 detained after Istanbul Women's Day march: organisers

For years protests have been banned in the city's central Taksim Square, which is habitually fenced off with barriers, but the authorities have in recent years tolerated rallies nearby albeit under a heavy security presence.

The Feminist Night March rally began at sunset near Taksim Square, with many demonstrators wearing purple and waving banners with slogans including "We won't be silenced, we're not afraid and we won't obey" and "Long live our feminist struggle".

Although the march ended without incident, organisers said police then started rounding up a number of protesters, posting footage showing officers roughly dragging several demonstrators out of the crowd.

"After the #FeministNightMarch finished and the crowd dispersed without incident, the police started to detain our friends in an act of provocation," the march organisers wrote on X.

"Nearly 200 women were unjustly detained on March 8!" they added.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities.

Earlier, several hundred demonstrators had gathered for a protest in the Kadikoy neighbourhood on the Asian side of the city, also waving banners as they marched through the streets.

"With our demand for an end to violence against women, for the ratification of the Istanbul Convention against femicide... and for social policies that don't place the burden of care on women, we are pursuing our March 8 struggle for democracy, equality, peace and fraternity," Arzu Cerkezoglu, chairwoman of the DISK trade union, told AFP.

She was referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 2021 decision to pull Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention, which requires countries to set up laws aimed at preventing and prosecuting violence against women.

Turkey does not collate official figures on femicides, leaving the job to women's organisations which collect data on murders and other suspicious deaths from press reports.

According to figures gathered by the We Will Stop Femicide Platform rights organisation, at least 1,318 women have been killed by men since Turkey withdrew from the convention in March 2021.

vid-bg-hmw/sbk

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On