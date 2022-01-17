Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sonic boom, quake, tsunami waves: Why Tonga volcanic eruption was no small event
world news

Sonic boom, quake, tsunami waves: Why Tonga volcanic eruption was no small event

The Tonga volcanic eruption, which happened below the surface of the ocean, was one of those rare events which triggered tsunami waves. The US Geological Survey estimated the eruption caused the equivalent of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake.
A plume rises over Tonga when the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted, in this satellite image taken by a Japanese weather satellite on Sunday.(Reuters Photo)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 11:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The eruption in Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano in southern Pacific Island of Tonga was no small event. It triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific and smothered Tonga in dust.

Watch: “Get away from coast...”, volcanic eruption triggers panic

The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world and sent pressure shockwaves around the planet twice.

As more and more details emerge about the natural incident, here’s a look at what a volcanic eruption is and the global impact of that happened in Tonga.

RELATED STORIES

What is a volcanic eruption?

Before we talk about volcanic eruptions, it is important to understand what a volcano is. A volcano is an opening or rupture in the earth’s surface that allows magma - which comes out as hot liquid and semi-liquid rock - volcanic ash and gases to escape.

The volcanic hotspots are places which are found where Earth’s tectonic plates come together.

A volcanic eruption is when lava and gas are released from a volcano - sometimes explosively.

Undersea volcanic eruption

This type of eruption happens in a volcano which is located under the ocean surface. There are an estimated one million undersea volcanoes, and most of them are located near the tectonic plates.

Apart from lava, these openings also spew out ash. These deposit on the ocean’s floor and lead to the formation of sea mounds - underwater mountains that are formed on the ocean floor but do not reach the water surface.

How many active volcanoes are there on Earth?

According to USGS, there are about 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide. About 500 of those have erupted, according to data available with USGS. Many of those are located along the Pacific Rim in what is known as the “Ring of Fire”.

Impact of volcanic eruption on Earth’s climate

Huge volcanic eruptions can sometimes cause temporary global cooling as sulfur dioxide is pumped into the stratosphere. But in the case of the Tonga eruption, initial satellite measurements indicated the amount of sulfur dioxide released would only have a tiny effect of perhaps 0.01 Celsius (0.02 Fahrenheit) global average cooling, said Alan Robock, a professor at Rutgers University.

What happened in Tonga?

Satellite images showed the spectacular undersea eruption on Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific waters.

A sonic boom was heard as far away as Alaska.

Some climate experts said that the eruption altered atmospheric pressure that may have briefly helped clear out the fog in Seattle, in the United States.

Tsunami waves of about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) crashed into Tonga's shoreline, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described damage to boats and shops on Tonga's shoreline.

The waves crossed the Pacific, drowning two people in Peru and causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.

The US Geological Survey estimated the eruption caused the equivalent of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
volcano south pacific
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP