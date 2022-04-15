South Africa flood deaths nearing 400
"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:01 PM IST
AFP |
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck.
"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}