South Africa flood deaths nearing 400
South Africa flood deaths nearing 400

"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
People drag a carpet into the sun to dry after their home was flooded in the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo Beach, Durban, South Africa on April 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:01 PM IST
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck.

