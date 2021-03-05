South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people
South Africa is in negotiations with an African Union (AU) platform for Covid-19 vaccines for at least 10 million people, a top health official said on Friday.
Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, said the government was seeking to conclude an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India over AstraZeneca vaccine doses it is selling to other African countries.
About 18 African countries would benefit from those doses, he added.
In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, in search of clues about the origins of Covid-19.
China to deter Taiwan independence, seek peaceful ties and 'reunification'
China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington.
Friday's increase is over three times higher than India's defence budget of about USD 65.7 billion (including pensions).
