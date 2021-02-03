Home / World News / South Korea approves import of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines: Minister
South Korea approves import of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines: Minister

The country plans to roll out its vaccination campaign targeting about 50,000 frontline health workers and the elderly in February.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for about 60,000 people will arrive as early as this month(Reuters file photo)

South Korea approved on Wednesday the special import of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines provided by the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for about 60,000 people will arrive as early as this month, as the country plans to roll out its vaccination campaign targeting about 50,000 frontline health workers and the elderly in February.

