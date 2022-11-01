South Korea PM says failure over crowd management caused Halloween crush
Published on Nov 01, 2022
Reuters |
South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday the absence of "institutional support" measures for crowd management was one of the causes behind the deadly crush that killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul over the weekend.
Speaking at a news conference, he said the ongoing investigation over the disaster will also cover whether relevant institutions' on-site responses were adequate.
