South Korea's president says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan: Report

Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:03 AM IST

South Korea: Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) speaks as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks on.(AFP)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hopes for the early activation of a mechanism for trilateral cooperation with China, Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

