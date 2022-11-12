South Korea's president says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan: Report

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hopes for the early activation of a mechanism for trilateral cooperation with China, Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

