South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday after multiple Russian military aircraft allegedly entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) off the country's east coast. Authorities briefly issue an evacuation alert for residents of an eastern island. The military later clarified that the aircraft had not violated South Korea's territorial airspace, news agency AP reported citing local media.

Russian planes near South Korea triggered an evacuation alert; fighter jets scrambled (REUTERS/representative) more less

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The joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said the Russian aircraft flew into the air defence identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan before withdrawing. South Korean fighter jets were scrambled as a precaution. The military tracked the aircraft as they approached the zone.

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The JCS said the fighter jets carried out "tactical maneuvers" to prevent any potential incident, Reuters reported. The military did not immediately disclose the number or types of Russian aircraft involved.

"The country scrambled fighter jets in preparation for contingencies before the Russian aircraft withdrew," the JCS said.

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{{^usCountry}} The military also clarified that there had been no intrusion into South Korea's territorial airspace, correcting earlier reports from government authorities that suggested foreign aircraft had violated the country's airspace. What happened on Ulleung Island {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The military also clarified that there had been no intrusion into South Korea's territorial airspace, correcting earlier reports from government authorities that suggested foreign aircraft had violated the country's airspace. What happened on Ulleung Island {{/usCountry}}

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The evacuation warning was issued at around 7:52 am local time by South Korea's ministry of the interior and safety. Residents of Ulleung Island, located off the country's east coast and home to approximately 9,000 people, were instructed to move to underground shelters or seek refuge inside buildings.

The alert was lifted three minutes later, at around 7:55 am, after authorities said the aircraft had moved out of the danger zone, as per AP.

The initial alerts also caused confusion over the identity of the aircraft. While the interior ministry's warning referred to a suspected Russian aircraft, a separate message from the North Gyeongsang provincial government reportedly referred to a possible North Korean aircraft, AFP reported. The North Korean aircraft warning had been issued in error, local media Yonhap later reported.

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What is an air defence identification zone?

It is an area established by a country to identify and monitor aircraft approaching its territory and respond to potential security threats. It is different from territorial airspace, which falls under a country's sovereignty.

This came just a week after South Korea scrambled fighter jets in response to several Russian military aircraft entering its air defence identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Japan had earlier protested to Moscow after reporting that two suspected Russian military aircraft had violated its airspace off its southwestern coast. Tokyo had to scramble fighter jets and lodge a protest with Russia, CTV reported.