Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / South Korea to suspend part of 2018 pact with North Korea after satellite launch

South Korea to suspend part of 2018 pact with North Korea after satellite launch

Reuters |
Nov 22, 2023 02:13 AM IST

The move will restore reconnaissance and surveillance operations against North Korea in the area around the military demarcation line.

South Korea will suspend parts of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement designed to lower tensions after North Korea said it launched its first spy satellite, Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing South Korea's National Security Council.

Picture taken during North Korea's missile launch on Saturday.(AP)

The move will restore reconnaissance and surveillance operations against North Korea in the area around the military demarcation line, according to the Yonhap report.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea north korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP