South Korea, US, Japan to coordinate sanctions on North Korea

South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Read more:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, said at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat.