Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

South Korean court orders arrest of wife of jailed former President Yoon

AP |
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 08:55 pm IST

Investigators said the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Keon Hee late Tuesday.

A South Korean court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol as investigators seek to charge her over various suspected crimes, including bribery, stock manipulation and meddling in the selection of a candidate.

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, center, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a court to attend a hearing in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.(AP)
The investigation into Kim is one of three special prosecutor probes launched under Seoul's new liberal government targeting the presidency of Yoon, a conservative who was removed from office in April and rearrested last month over his brief imposition of martial law in December.

While Yoon's self-inflicted downfall extended a decades-long run of South Korean presidencies ending badly, he and Kim are the first presidential couple to be simultaneously arrested over criminal allegations. (AP)

